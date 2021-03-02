Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 794,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $65,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,835,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,137,000 after purchasing an additional 52,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.23. 27,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.15.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.