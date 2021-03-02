Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after buying an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,732,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

TDY stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.07. The stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,356. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.90. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

