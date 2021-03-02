Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75,839 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $55,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cigna by 40.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 12.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 5.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $216.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.84. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

