FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 717 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. 157,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,547,471. The company has a market cap of $191.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $104.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

