KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,371,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 517,567 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $153,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. 294,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,942,293. The company has a market cap of $195.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

