KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 241.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326,576 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.14% of Truist Financial worth $89,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,412,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.87. 45,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931,737. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

