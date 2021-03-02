KBC Group NV Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,344 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $62,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after buying an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after buying an additional 233,759 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

Shares of PH traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.92. 3,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $300.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.84 and its 200-day moving average is $246.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

