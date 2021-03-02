LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LPSN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.31.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.33. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $247,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,614 shares of company stock worth $25,375,075. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $1,867,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.