Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post sales of $6.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $8.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $31.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $54.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $196.14 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

ZYME has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $36.31. 782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,000. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.