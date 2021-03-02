Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 6,701 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 0.5% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,995,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 468,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.75. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

