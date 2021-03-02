People s United Financial Inc. Has $37.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 851,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $37,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,531. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $50.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.