Oil Search Limited (OISHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 5th

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS OISHY opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Oil Search has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $18.37.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oil Search from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

