API3 (API3) Trading 31.7% Higher Over Last Week

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, API3 has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $5.51 or 0.00011324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $76.30 million and approximately $31.45 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.02 or 0.00507680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00075897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00078533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00078793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.72 or 0.00472132 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

