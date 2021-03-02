Everex (EVX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $682,389.00

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges. Everex has a market cap of $11.92 million and $682,389.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.73 or 0.00825653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00062377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00030486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

