Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $449,533.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,476.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total value of $2,529,794.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,677 shares of company stock worth $79,490,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded down $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $284.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,904. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.69. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

