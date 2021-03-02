Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.78. 5,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,248. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

