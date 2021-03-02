Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Short Interest Down 94.4% in February

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the January 28th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Life stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 161,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,655. Artificial Life has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.

Artificial Life Company Profile

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

