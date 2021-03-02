SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.60. 68,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,025. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

