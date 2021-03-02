Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of AGMJF stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. 219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,824. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. Algoma Central has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

