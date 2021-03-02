Perlin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.77 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a total market cap of $29.17 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00831634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00030211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00062345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00040885 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (CRYPTO:PERL) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PERLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.