TrueDeck Market Cap Tops $218,240.73 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $218,240.73 and $5,993.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00061583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00831634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00030211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00062345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00040885 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

