Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Andritz stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519. Andritz has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

