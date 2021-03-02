Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Decreases By 73.2%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the January 28th total of 523,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,440,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Asia Broadband stock remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. 78,234,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,499,961. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.