Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Decreases By 73.2%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the January 28th total of 523,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,440,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asia Broadband stock remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. 78,234,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,499,961. Asia Broadband has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a digital education media and technology services company. It offers classroom based education services; and content services on Internet broadband network in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as Gemini Marketing, Inc Asia Broadband, Inc was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.