Short Interest in Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Drops By 98.8%

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the January 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DESTQ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,292. Destination Maternity has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Destination Maternity Company Profile
