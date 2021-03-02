Short Interest in Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) Drops By 98.8%

Destination Maternity Co. (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the January 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DESTQ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,292. Destination Maternity has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Destination Maternity Company Profile

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of September 17, 2019, the company operated 1,108 retail locations, including 474 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

