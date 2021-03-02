Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 373,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,145,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $75.40.

