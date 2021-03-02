Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.59-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76-3.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.59-3.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.29.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $409.66 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

