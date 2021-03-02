Rossmore Private Capital Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in McKesson by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in McKesson by 24.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day moving average of $167.26. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,620 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

