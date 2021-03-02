Rikoon Group LLC Boosts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SAP by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.52. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

