LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 612 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.44.

Shares of PSA opened at $231.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

