JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,004,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,991 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $26,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 159,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,953,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $29.26.

