HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 216,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.68% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 37,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $3,264,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter.

RTM opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $152.49.

