Bank of Hawaii Has $221,000 Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 275,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

FBHS stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

