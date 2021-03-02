LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Autodesk by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $284.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.25 and a 200 day moving average of $268.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.58.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

