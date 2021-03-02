Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Protective Insurance has decreased its dividend by 63.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Protective Insurance has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:PTVCA opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $326.90 million, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 0.90. Protective Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

