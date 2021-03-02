EQT Holdings Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.44 (ASX:EQT)

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.34.
About EQT
