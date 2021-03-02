Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 4,574 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 757.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,900,962,000 after buying an additional 403,026 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Humana by 1,298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 185,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after buying an additional 172,223 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $384.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.64. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

