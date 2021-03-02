Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $160.11 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,837,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,904 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $160,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 59.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,751,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,798,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 915,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,259,000 after buying an additional 840,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

