Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.49 Million Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 210.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.12% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth $2,311,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth $358,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 363.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at $347,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STC stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. Equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

