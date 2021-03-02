Elysian (ELY) Trading Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $126,681.14 and approximately $77,774.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.88 or 0.00821609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00046842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

