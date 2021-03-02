Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

