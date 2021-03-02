Digitex City 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.07 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.11 or 0.00811119 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00030302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00062555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

