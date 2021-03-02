4NEW Achieves Market Cap of $18,110.95 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $18,110.95 and approximately $3,656.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.88 or 0.00821609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00046842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

