Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 452 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,823,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $140.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

