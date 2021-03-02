Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 88,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 750.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 55,067 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

