Analysts Set Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Price Target at GBX 50.38

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 50.38 ($0.66).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Centrica plc (CNA.L) alerts:

Shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock opened at GBX 54.22 ($0.71) on Friday. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 76.62 ($1.00). The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.