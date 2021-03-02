Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Capitalization Hits $339,545.73

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 61.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00010571 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $339,545.73 and $7,742.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.23 or 0.00513144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00076049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00079155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.