Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,306 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,306 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

