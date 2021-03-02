Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,663,000 after buying an additional 2,548,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914,198 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.