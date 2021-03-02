Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.14% of Eargo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

