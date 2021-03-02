Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 3,950 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $185.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -254.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 699,223 shares in the company, valued at $118,867,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,361 shares of company stock worth $20,174,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

